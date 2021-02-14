Brasada Capital Management LP Decreases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,393,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,653,000 after buying an additional 522,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,696,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

