Brasada Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,985,000 after purchasing an additional 315,774 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 25.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 300,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,716,000 after acquiring an additional 160,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $124.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,522. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.72. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

