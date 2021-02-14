Brasada Capital Management LP Has $2.05 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Brasada Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,630 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after purchasing an additional 535,699 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in ONEOK by 6.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,903,000 after acquiring an additional 223,799 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 81.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,900 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in ONEOK by 389.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,836,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,713,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.11. 3,049,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,171. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

