Brasada Capital Management LP Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 227.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $46,290,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $73.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

