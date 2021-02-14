Brasada Capital Management LP Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,862 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEPC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $63.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

