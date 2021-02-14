Brasada Capital Management LP Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for about 1.2% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 29.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 107.1% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.56.

SBA Communications stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.94. 564,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,040. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,759.48 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.28.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

