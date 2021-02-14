Brasada Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.24. 1,207,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,088.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.31. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $79.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

