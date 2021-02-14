Brasada Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday stock traded up $5.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,215. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $282.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $1,627,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

