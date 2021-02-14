Brasada Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 35,437 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $1,310,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,017,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.22. The company had a trading volume of 186,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,891. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

