Brasada Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brasada Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,097,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,710,680. The company has a market capitalization of $770.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.09 and a 200 day moving average of $269.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,492,580 shares of company stock valued at $404,856,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

