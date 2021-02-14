Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases 1,149 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 243.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 26,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.06. 1,957,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.13. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

