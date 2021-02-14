Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases 337 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,152,000 after buying an additional 99,012 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after buying an additional 239,842 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Intuit by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after buying an additional 282,183 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 48.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after buying an additional 581,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.67.

Intuit stock traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.99. 1,066,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.98. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $414.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.