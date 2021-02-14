Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases 3,801 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 34,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPK stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.89. 95,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $111.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.91.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $282,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.20.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

