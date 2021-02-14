Brasada Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
CHDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.
