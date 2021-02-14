Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 10,700 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Enviva Partners worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVA stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Enviva Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.16 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 516.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

