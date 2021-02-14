Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 1,316 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Community Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 66,725 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

MAA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.14. The company had a trading volume of 504,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,318. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.05 and a 200 day moving average of $122.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

