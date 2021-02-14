Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 20,600 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 147,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. 1,632,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

