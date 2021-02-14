Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) versus AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Critical Comparison

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) and Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Brenntag shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AMS and Brenntag’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMS 13.58% 16.00% 6.78% Brenntag 3.86% 13.03% 5.44%

Volatility and Risk

AMS has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brenntag has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AMS and Brenntag, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMS 1 1 5 0 2.57 Brenntag 0 3 4 0 2.57

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMS and Brenntag’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMS $2.09 billion 3.41 $331.72 million N/A N/A Brenntag $14.36 billion 0.85 $522.70 million $0.68 23.10

Brenntag has higher revenue and earnings than AMS.

Summary

AMS beats Brenntag on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMS Company Profile

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building. The company also provides light detection and ranging, a sensing technology for remote object detection and ranging using a light source and receiver. The company was formerly known as austriamicrosystems AG and changed its name to ams AG in May 2012. ams AG is headquartered in PremstÃ¤tten, Austria.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals. The company serves customers in various end-market industries, including adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. Brenntag SE was founded in 1874 and is based in Essen, Germany.

