BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BCTXF opened at $4.80 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $3.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.85.

BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

