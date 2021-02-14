Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.73.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 857,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,277. The company has a market capitalization of $880.02 million, a P/E ratio of -779.00 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 580.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.