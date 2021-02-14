Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Lowered by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,533 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY stock remained flat at $$59.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,493,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,949,242. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.64. The company has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a PE ratio of -545.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

