British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,485.64 ($45.54).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BATS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,714.50 ($35.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £62.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.80. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,734.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,678.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.84%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

