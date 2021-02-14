BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires New Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVCR. Truist increased their target price on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $189.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.92. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $194.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 998.21 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

