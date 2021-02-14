BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Autohome by 400.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Autohome stock opened at $136.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is 18.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATHM. UBS Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

