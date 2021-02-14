BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,741 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.16% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

NYSE:FSM opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.