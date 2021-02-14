BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Avantor by 12.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter worth about $210,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Avantor by 19.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

In other Avantor news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $271,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,223.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 657,846 shares of company stock worth $18,033,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 255.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

