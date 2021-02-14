BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.69 Million Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,327 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.14% of MAG Silver worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,701,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,673,000 after buying an additional 7,777,838 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MAG Silver by 8.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,627,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,243,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -91.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

