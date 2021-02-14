BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 232,058 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 397.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,058 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.20% of Aurora Cannabis worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACB. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

