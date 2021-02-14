BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after buying an additional 407,264 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,933,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,311,000 after acquiring an additional 366,809 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Carvana by 3,385.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 149,963 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,388,000 after purchasing an additional 136,524 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,839,000 after purchasing an additional 136,277 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.72, for a total value of $2,025,478.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,965,517 shares of company stock valued at $737,329,892 in the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.77.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $296.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.16 and its 200 day moving average is $225.79. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $304.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.44 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.