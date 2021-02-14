BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $227.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $230.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

