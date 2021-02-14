Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 921.11 ($12.03).

BVIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of BVIC stock opened at GBX 806.50 ($10.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Britvic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 939 ($12.27). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 788.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 805.50. The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a GBX 21.60 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Britvic plc (BVIC.L)’s payout ratio is 62.15%.

In other news, insider John Patrick Daly purchased 5,000 shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £400 ($522.60). Also, insider Simon Litherland sold 14,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.16), for a total value of £114,568.28 ($149,684.19). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,052 shares of company stock worth $81,566.

About Britvic plc (BVIC.L)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

