Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $148.07 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $158.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

