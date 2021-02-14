Brokerages Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.63 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will announce sales of $15.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.57 million to $19.68 million. Affimed posted sales of $4.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 259.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $37.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.08 million to $41.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $53.72 million, with estimates ranging from $33.44 million to $74.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Affimed.

Several analysts have commented on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Affimed by 500.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $537.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.81. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

