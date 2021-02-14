Brokerages Anticipate Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Associated Banc posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $55,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at $989,174.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,051.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $227,054 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 961.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,150,000 after buying an additional 8,932,731 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 63.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after buying an additional 1,250,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,086,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after buying an additional 758,499 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,521,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

ASB traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $18.99. 682,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

