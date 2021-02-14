Brokerages Anticipate Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.02 Billion

Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will announce $21.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.72 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $22.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $84.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.67 billion to $86.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $87.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.25 billion to $91.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of America.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 463,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 992,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 233,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 132,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bank of America by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 265,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 70,704 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $288.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.