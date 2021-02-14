Brokerages Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Chemung Financial reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 147.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.21 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHMG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $40.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director David M. Buicko bought 893 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,837.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.