Brokerages Anticipate Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Brokerages expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to announce $2.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.17 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year sales of $7.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,306,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,717,000 after purchasing an additional 740,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,538,000 after acquiring an additional 919,292 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 30.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 931,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 217,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 152.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 509,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,386,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.