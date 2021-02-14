Brokerages Anticipate Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Will Post Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $3.78. Dillard’s posted earnings of $2.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($3.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

DDS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Dillard’s stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $128.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $7,303,000. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,420,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,986,000 after purchasing an additional 61,505 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 219.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 8.7% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 318,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dillard’s (DDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.