Brokerages Anticipate EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. EOG Resources reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $4.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,317,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.