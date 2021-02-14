Brokerages Anticipate Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.36. Hibbett Sports posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hibbett Sports.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of HIBB stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.13. The company had a trading volume of 410,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,986. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.