Brokerages Anticipate Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to report $600,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. Neovasc reported sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year sales of $2.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.40 million, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $10.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

Get Neovasc alerts:

NVCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neovasc by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Neovasc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Neovasc by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neovasc (NVCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.