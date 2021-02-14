Brokerages Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.22). PlayAGS reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PlayAGS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Shares of AGS opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $231.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

