Brokerages Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Announce $2.44 EPS

Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.47. Qorvo posted earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $11.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.41.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Qorvo by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.00. 1,422,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,802. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $191.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

