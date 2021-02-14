Brokerages Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 61,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,155. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

