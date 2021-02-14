Brokerages Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Billion

Brokerages predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will announce $3.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $13.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $13.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.85 billion to $14.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.91.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total value of $4,029,710.00. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Insiders sold a total of 105,449 shares of company stock worth $21,130,649 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after purchasing an additional 453,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $218.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $218.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

