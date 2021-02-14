Brokerages Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 159.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of DRH stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.99. 996,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,054. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 58,053 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 361,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,130 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 165,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 40,626 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

