Brokerages Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Diana Shipping posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.82.

Shares of DSX stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,855,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,433. The company has a market capitalization of $328.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 41.9% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 270,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 461,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

