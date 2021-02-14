Brokerages Expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.40). Embraer posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Embraer.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ERJ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

NYSE ERJ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.54. 5,895,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,657. Embraer has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Embraer by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 59,252 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Embraer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,641,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,288,000 after purchasing an additional 381,534 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Embraer by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 91,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 49,572 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,843,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Embraer (ERJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.