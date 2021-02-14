Brokerages Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Eversource Energy posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Shares of ES stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $85.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

