Brokerages Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $691.20 Million

Analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to report sales of $691.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $707.40 million and the lowest is $664.00 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $527.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Several research firms have commented on FND. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.48.

FND stock opened at $103.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,064,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,316,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,043 shares of company stock valued at $9,011,904 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,336,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,947,000 after purchasing an additional 764,306 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,818,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,420,000 after buying an additional 141,260 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,144,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,105,000 after acquiring an additional 113,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,893,000 after acquiring an additional 341,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,360,000 after acquiring an additional 243,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

